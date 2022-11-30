What is Spotify Wrapped 2022 and when it’s coming out?

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is likely to go official in the first week of December, where users can create their own custom Spotify-Wrapped cards that include details like most streamed songs, most streamed artists, most played podcasts and most played genres.

These custom Spotify-Wrapped cards come in a fancy avatar, and can also be shared on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Again, a custom Spotify Wrapped is created by using the personal data of the user, which also gives you a hint at the sort of music that a user is interested in.

To keep Spotify Wrapped relevant with changing times, the streaming platform tries to add new features to it. Hence, we could expect Spotify to promote Wrapped in a new way in 2022, and we have to wait for a few more days to have a look at the next iteration of Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify considers data from the 1st of January to the 30th of October. Given the popularity of Spotify as a music streaming platform across the world, features and technologies like Spotify Wrapped do help the company to promote its vast range of audio libraries to non-Spotify users and music enthusiasts.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 launch details

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the exact launch date of Spotify Wrapped 2022. However, considering the announcement of the last few Wrapped, Spotify Wrapped 2022 is likely to go live in the first week of December. Spotify Wrapped 2022 will be available for both free and paid users of Spotify across the platforms.

Post the official launch, users can access their Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on Android smartphones, tablets, Apple iPhones, and iPads via the mobile app. Spotify will usually have a massive banner on the home page of the app about the Wrapped to promote this feature to all its users.