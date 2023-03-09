Spotify redesigns homescreen, gets endless vertical scrolling feed like Instagram

Spotify, the popular music streaming service recently concluded its Stream On event. During the event, the company announced that it is rolling out new features like a vertical scrolling feed, smart shuffle mode and more alongside a redesigned home screen. For years, Spotify has been experimenting with ways to show podcasts and music side by side. but to no avail.

However, the latest update is an attempt to turn Spotify into something more than just a music app. Similar to TikTok and Instagram, Spotify users will soon be able to use a new feature that lets them scroll vertical feeds. While users will still see playlists and albums on the top of home screen, if you navigate to the ‘Music’ or ‘Podcasts and Shows’ section, the app will show a vertical scrolling feed designed to make music and podcast discovery easier.

Users will also be able to scroll through the auto playing feed endlessly and tap on it to give an idea of what it is or save it for later. The new feed shows a combination of audio and video and even lets users preview an album, single track or an entire playlist with the ability to click on the card to preview. In case of albums, Spotify will let users preview up to five tracks and will give an idea as to why they are getting these recommendations.

If you are already listening to music, Spotify will let you scroll through the recommendation feed on mute, similar to how the feature works on Instagram. The company says audiobook feed will get the vertical scrolling treatment as well. Talking of playlists, the developers have also made improvements to the algorithm and introduced ‘Smart Shuffle’, a new feature that automatically adds tracks to your existing playlist and improves on the concept introduced by the ‘Just for you’ playlist. However, Smart Shuffle is currently limited to Premium subscribers.

As it turns out, the new vertical feed is not limited to the home screen and will be accessible from the ‘Search’ tab as well. Just like how you Spotify caters to user interests and recommendations, the new feature offers suggestions based on the subscriber’s preferences. While the company