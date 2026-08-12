Spotify to slap ‘AI Persona’ badges on AI-generated artist profiles

The Audiobook Charts are available to both free and paid users. To access them, users can tap the search button in the app and select the ‘Audiobooks’ tile. Inside the audiobooks hub, the charts appear under a section labelled ‘Dive deeper’. (Image Source: Spotify)

Spotify said on Tuesday it would begin adding “AI Persona” badges to some profiles from mid-September to give listeners more transparency about whether the artist behind the music was a real person.

Listeners have expressed concerns about artist profiles that appear ⁠human ​but instead represent AI-generated personas, the media streaming platform said.

Spotify will display the badge on banners and About sections ​in artist ​profiles, as well as ⁠in Search and on track rows across playlists.

Starting Tuesday, artists ‌can disclose that their profile represents an AI Persona through Spotify for Artists.

Spotify will also review profiles whose public identity appears to represent photorealistic AI-generated imagery.