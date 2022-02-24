scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Spotify to enter Web3 space; looking for senior backend engineer

Spotify had as many as 406 million monthly active users in the last quarter of 2021, of whom 180 million are premium subscribers paying for the service

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2022 4:08:02 pm
Spotify, Spotify Web3, Spotify enter Web3, What is Web3, Web3 jobsAccording to the job description posted by the company on LinkedIn, the vacant position is in the Edison team within Freemium, which is an experimental growth team. (File image)

Spotify seems to be planning to enter the Web3 space as it is looking for a senior backend engineer who can leverage new technologies including Web3 for the company’s Freemium R&D team. Web3 has become a catchall term for technologies that will be part of the next generation of the internet, which is envisioned as a more decentralised network than we have now with Web 2.0.

According to the job description on the posting by the company on LinkedIn, the vacant position is in the Edison team within the Freemium, which is an experimental growth team.

“We work on taking a high potential idea that can reach new audiences, running a deep-dive exploration, and building and testing it with real users; through A/B testing we take data-informed decisions to connect artists and fans,” reads the full job description.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The new appointee will both build and run experiments while also delivering user-facing features. According to Statista, Spotify had as many as 406 million monthly active users in the last quarter of 2021, of whom 180 million are premium subscribers paying for the service.

The job description also mentions some experience prerequisites including experience building backend projects at scale and an advanced understanding of distributed, high-volume services, JVM (Java Virtual Machine) concepts. It also asks for experience designing, implementing, and scaling cloud-native software components.

Read more |YouTube is stepping into the world of NFTs, metaverse and Web3

Spotify’s move into Web3 technologies has come just weeks after YouTube had announced its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The Google-owned video streaming platform aid it wanted to leverage Web3 and its elements to connect with audiences “on a deeper level”.

