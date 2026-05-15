Spotify to adopt Apple’s HLS streaming for smoother video podcasts

Spotify has announced plans to adopt Apple’s HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) video technology for podcasts, a move aimed at improving video playback quality and making it easier for creators to distribute content across platforms.
The company said the adoption of HLS will allow Spotify-hosted video podcasts to be distributed and monetised on Apple Podcasts without requiring creators to change their existing production or publishing workflows significantly.
HLS technology dynamically adjusts video quality based on internet connection speeds, helping reduce buffering and playback interruptions. According to Apple, the system can automatically optimise streaming quality irrespective of whether users are connected through high-speed Wi-Fi or slower mobile data networks.
Spotify said the HLS integration will roll out later this year, bringing more stable and consistent video podcast playback for users while also helping creators expand their reach beyond Spotify’s ecosystem.
The company is also broadening support for third-party podcast hosting platforms. Creators using Libsyn, Podigee, Audioboom, Audiomeans, and Podspace can now publish video podcasts directly to Spotify and earn revenue through the Spotify Partner Program.
Spotify said the feature is already live following its earlier announcement this year.
The company also teased additional monetisation tools, including direct sales features and new partner integrations designed to give creators more ways to generate revenue from video content.
Video podcasts have become an increasingly important part of Spotify’s broader platform strategy over the past few years. The company first introduced video podcasts in 2020 and has steadily expanded creator access and monetisation tools since then.
Earlier this year, Spotify lowered eligibility requirements for video monetisation in an effort to encourage more creators to adopt the format. According to the company, more than 390 million users had streamed a video podcast on Spotify as of November 2025.