Spotify to adopt Apple’s HLS streaming for smoother video podcasts

The company also teased additional monetisation tools, including direct sales features and new partner integrations designed to give creators more ways to generate revenue from video content.(Image: Spotify)

Spotify has announced plans to adopt Apple’s HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) video technology for podcasts, a move aimed at improving video playback quality and making it easier for creators to distribute content across platforms.

The company said the adoption of HLS will allow Spotify-hosted video podcasts to be distributed and monetised on Apple Podcasts without requiring creators to change their existing production or publishing workflows significantly.

HLS technology dynamically adjusts video quality based on internet connection speeds, helping reduce buffering and playback interruptions. According to Apple, the system can automatically optimise streaming quality irrespective of whether users are connected through high-speed Wi-Fi or slower mobile data networks.