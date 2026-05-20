Spotify to add ‘verified’ badges to podcasts to help users spot authentic content

With rapid proliferation of  AI-generated audio, Spotify is rolling out podcast verification badges to help users identify original creators.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 20, 2026 04:45 PM IST
Spotify introduces verification badges for podcasts amid AI content concerns. (Image: Spotify Newsroom)Spotify introduces verification badges for podcasts amid AI content concerns. (Image: Spotify Newsroom)
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Spotify is introducing badges for podcasts, marking a new step in its effort to help users identify authentic creators and avoid impersonated content on the platform. The move comes as concerns grow around AI-generated media and voice cloning in podcasting.

Spotify, on Tuesday, May 19, said it will begin displaying a green “Verified on Spotify” badge for podcasts that it can confirm belong to an official creator, publisher, or brand. The badge will appear on podcast show pages as well as in search results, helping users distinguish genuine podcasts from impersonators.

According to Spotify, podcasting is built on trust and creator-listener relationships, making authenticity increasingly important as content creation tools become more accessible.

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The company said the new verification system is designed to provide greater clarity about who is behind a show and whether a podcast is officially connected to a creator or organisation.

At the same time, Spotify said it will remove podcast content that impersonates creators or hosts without permission, including shows using AI voice cloning or other methods to mimic someone’s identity. The platform said podcasts will be reviewed against standards focused on authenticity and trust before receiving a verification badge.

However, the wider rollout will take time. Spotify said only select podcasts will initially receive the badge, while verification will gradually expand over the coming months across its catalogues of over seven million podcast titles.

Also Read | Spotify to adopt Apple’s HLS streaming for smoother video podcasts

This is not Spotify’s first attempt to address AI-related concerns. The company recently introduced a similar verification system for music artists, amid growing worries about AI-generated songs and impersonation on streaming platforms.

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The latest move also reflects a wider challenge facing digital platforms as AI-generated content becomes easier to produce. While AI tools are increasingly being used across creative industries, platforms are simultaneously facing pressure to improve moderation and ensure users can trust what they are hearing and watching online.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

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