Spotify to add ‘verified’ badges to podcasts to help users spot authentic content

Spotify is introducing badges for podcasts, marking a new step in its effort to help users identify authentic creators and avoid impersonated content on the platform. The move comes as concerns grow around AI-generated media and voice cloning in podcasting.

Spotify, on Tuesday, May 19, said it will begin displaying a green “Verified on Spotify” badge for podcasts that it can confirm belong to an official creator, publisher, or brand. The badge will appear on podcast show pages as well as in search results, helping users distinguish genuine podcasts from impersonators.

According to Spotify, podcasting is built on trust and creator-listener relationships, making authenticity increasingly important as content creation tools become more accessible.