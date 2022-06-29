Spotify Supergrouper lets users mix and match favourite artists into a band

Spotify has introduced the Supergrouper feature which will allow users to create and share their ultimate all-star assemblies of artists. The feature that has been introduced in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines will allow users to create a “supergroup” of artists across countries, generations and genres. It is not clear if Spotify plans to expand this to other markets, including India.

There may be many reasons why your dream supergroup never happened: maybe the artists have different genres or come from different parts of the world, but you can still use Spotify to create your favourite combination of artists and share them with your friends.

You can choose any combination of artists as long as they can be found on Spotify. (Image credit: Spotify) You can choose any combination of artists as long as they can be found on Spotify. (Image credit: Spotify)

The first thing you need to do is make sure you live in one of the five regions where the feature is completely available. Next, make sure your phone is up-to-date with the latest version and follow these steps:

# Visit spotify.com.supergrouper on your mobile phone

# Choose the artists you want to select

# You can also choose roles like “The Lead,” The Lyricist,” “The Hypeman,” and more.

# If you are stuck without knowing what you want, Spotify will also randomise artists for you based on your listening habits

# Now you can give your supergroup a name.

# After this, Spotify will create a personalised playlist that features music from all the artists in the supergroup. You will also get a custom card that you can share with friends and others on social media and elsewhere.