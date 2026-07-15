Spotify rolls out AI voice and text assistant for music, podcasts and audiobooks

Spotify's new AI assistant lets Premium users interact with the app using voice or text without interrupting playback.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readJul 15, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Spotify's new AI assistant enables users to discover music and manage playlists using natural conversations. (Image: Spotify)Spotify's new AI assistant enables users to discover music and manage playlists using natural conversations. (Image: Spotify)
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Spotify has unveiled a new AI-powered conversational assistant that allows users to interact with the streaming service using natural voice or text prompts, making it easier to discover music, learn about artists, and manage playlists without leaving the app.

The feature is rolling out in beta for eligible Spotify Premium users aged 18 and above in the United States, Ireland, and Sweden on both iOS and Android devices. It currently supports English.

The new experience enables users to have back-and-forth conversations with Spotify directly from the Home screen and the Now Playing view. Users can ask the app to play songs, discover new artists, refine recommendations, or control playback.

For example, users can request, “Play some artists I haven’t heard before,” and then further refine the recommendations by asking Spotify to add a particular artist, focus on newer songs, or change the mood of the playlist. They can also use voice commands to save tracks, add songs to the queue, or follow artists.

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Beyond playback controls

Spotify is also expanding the assistant beyond playback controls. Users can ask questions about the music they are listening to, including album release dates, artist backgrounds, genres and the inspiration behind specific albums or songs. The feature also works with podcasts and audiobooks, allowing listeners to ask about authors, podcast guests, or related content without interrupting playback.

The company says the AI assistant can also help users better understand their own listening habits. Since Spotify already tracks playlists, favourite artists, repeat listens and listening history, users can ask questions such as when they first listened to a particular song or which genres they have been exploring recently.

According to Spotify, the conversational assistant is designed to make the platform feel more personal by combining recommendations with contextual information and insights into individual listening preferences.

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Users can interact with the assistant either by pressing the microphone button to speak or by typing their requests. Spotify says the experience remains optional, allowing listeners to continue using the app in its traditional way if they prefer.

The launch marks Spotify’s latest push into AI-powered discovery features following recent updates to playlist recommendations and music exploration tools. The company says the assistant is still under active development, and because it is currently in beta, responses may not always be perfect. User feedback during the testing phase will help shape future improvements before the feature expands to more markets.

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