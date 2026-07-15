Spotify rolls out AI voice and text assistant for music, podcasts and audiobooks

Spotify has unveiled a new AI-powered conversational assistant that allows users to interact with the streaming service using natural voice or text prompts, making it easier to discover music, learn about artists, and manage playlists without leaving the app.

The feature is rolling out in beta for eligible Spotify Premium users aged 18 and above in the United States, Ireland, and Sweden on both iOS and Android devices. It currently supports English.

The new experience enables users to have back-and-forth conversations with Spotify directly from the Home screen and the Now Playing view. Users can ask the app to play songs, discover new artists, refine recommendations, or control playback.