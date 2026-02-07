Spotify rolls out a new feature titled ‘About the Song’ for better music discovery

'About the Song' section is rolled out on mobile devices, such as iOS and Android phones, although the functionality is not yet available. (Image: Spotify)

Spotify has announced plans to roll out a new feature that will help bring people closer to the music they love listening to. This feature has been titled ‘About the Song’, which provides short stories about the songs and the history behind the music that people listen to.

The feature is currently available in beta and aims to answer the questions listeners often have when a song really connects — why it was written, what inspired it, and how it came together.

Stories built into the listening experience

‘About the Song’ appears directly within Spotify’s Now Playing screen. Instead of searching online or leaving the app, listeners can now scroll down while a track is playing to find swipeable story cards related to that song.