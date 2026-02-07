Spotify rolls out a new feature titled ‘About the Song’ for better music discovery

Spotify has announced plans to roll out a new feature that will help bring people closer to the music they love listening to. This feature has been titled ‘About the Song’, which provides short stories about the songs and the history behind the music that people listen to.
The feature is currently available in beta and aims to answer the questions listeners often have when a song really connects — why it was written, what inspired it, and how it came together.
‘About the Song’ appears directly within Spotify’s Now Playing screen. Instead of searching online or leaving the app, listeners can now scroll down while a track is playing to find swipeable story cards related to that song.
These cards include a summary from third-party sources that focuses on interesting facts, creative influences, and behind-the-scenes stories that are associated with the song. This format makes it easy to explore without interrupting the listening experience.
Spotify realises that the context in which the song was made can help people emotionally connect with it more. In effect, it becomes a more engaging activity.
‘About the Song’ section is rolled out on mobile devices, such as iOS and Android phones, although the functionality is not yet available.
It is available in English to Spotify Premium users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
Because the feature is still in beta, it may not appear on every song yet. Spotify has said availability will expand gradually as the company gathers feedback and refines the experience.
Using the new feature is simple. While listening to a song in the Spotify mobile app, users can open the ‘Now Playing’ view and scroll down the screen. If the track supports it, an About the Song card will appear beneath the playback controls.
From there, they can also swipe through multiple cards to find out more about the story behind the song.
The Spotify team has also integrated a feedback feature, which allows users, as well as artists, to express their thoughts and opinions, thus shaping the future of ‘About the Song’.
According to Spotify, ‘About the Song’ is a part of its broader effort to enhance its customers’ connection with artists. The idea is to make the listening experience more personal through storytelling with song playback.
