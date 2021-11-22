Spotify Premium’s play button stops shuffling songs in album courtesy of Adele

Spotify has reportedly made a change that will allow users to experience albums, in the way they are meant to be heard. As per a report by BBC, the audio streaming platform is stopping the shuffling of tracks by default while playing an album, following a request from Adele.

As per a Spotify spokesperson, the feature has been “long requested by both users and artists”. Popular Grammy-winning artist Adele is said to have asked Spotify to bring the change, stating that albums should be heard in a specific order. The singer even thanked Spotify on Twitter, for making the change.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.” Adele stated as part of a tweet. Spotify replied to Adele’s tweet, stating “Anything for you.”

It is important to note that the change will only be coming for Spotify Premium subscribers. In our testing, while playing an album with a free plan on Spotify, the app continued to play songs of the album in random order. The introduction of the feature may give users another reason to subscribe to Spotify Premium.

Until now, when viewing an album on Spotify, users would be able to see a small shuffle icon within the larger “Play” button. When users clicked on this button, the audio streaming platform would begin playing the album’s songs in random order.

Now with the change, when users tap on “Play” in Album View, tracks will play in order. Additionally, Spotify Premium users will still be able to enable shuffle mode by toggling on the “Shuffle” icon while viewing a track.