scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Spotify Premium is now free for 4 months: Here’s how to access it

Limited time deal: Spotify Premium 4-month subscription available for free on both Android and iOS devices.

Spotify premium monthly subscription costs Rs 119 in India.
Listen to this article
Spotify Premium is now free for 4 months: Here’s how to access it
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Although Spotify is a free-to-use service, one needs a premium subscription to access features like offline downloads, ad-free music streaming, and high-quality music streaming. Spotify, the popular music streaming platform has come up with an interesting offer to promote Spotify Premium amongst its free user base.

Spotify users can now get a free four-month premium subscription across Android and iOS platforms. However, to do the same, they have to set up an auto-payment mandate, which can be done using UPI, credit, or debit cards. Post promotional period, users will be charged Rs 119 a month to access Spotify premium. Users who don’t want to continue can also cancel the mandate before the complimentary subscription period ends.

On top of that, if you recently bought a Samsung smartphone, then you are in luck, as Spotify offers additional three months of premium subscription on select Samsung smartphones. When combined with the ongoing promotion (which will end on March 9), users can get seven months of free premium subscription worth at least Rs 800.

Also read |Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums
Spotify is offering four months of premium subscription for free (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

How to get a free Spotify premium subscription?

Make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app on your smartphone. Open the app > login or create a new account > click on premium and select the premium individual plan that says “free for 4 months” and complete the payment to access Spotify premium for free.

Also Read
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
Twitter blue tick EU
Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
TikTok a potential target in upcoming US bill to ban some foreign tech
kindle, amazon kindle, amazon kindle reader, kindle history, kindle ebook, kindle ereader, amazon kindle ebooks, free kindle ebooks, kindle ebook reader, amazon kindle ebooks store, amazon prime kindle ebooks, facts amazon kindle
Flashback: History of Amazon Kindle, the first successful E-Reader

We have tested the same on both Android and iOS devices and the offer is applicable on both platforms. Also, note that the offer will expire on March 9. So, make sure to subscribe before that to get the most out of the Spotify music streaming app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:05 IST
Next Story

Scared of a fight with husband, woman lodges false rape complaint: Delhi Police

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close