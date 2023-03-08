Spotify Premium is now free for 4 months: Here’s how to access it

Although Spotify is a free-to-use service, one needs a premium subscription to access features like offline downloads, ad-free music streaming, and high-quality music streaming. Spotify, the popular music streaming platform has come up with an interesting offer to promote Spotify Premium amongst its free user base.

Spotify users can now get a free four-month premium subscription across Android and iOS platforms. However, to do the same, they have to set up an auto-payment mandate, which can be done using UPI, credit, or debit cards. Post promotional period, users will be charged Rs 119 a month to access Spotify premium. Users who don’t want to continue can also cancel the mandate before the complimentary subscription period ends.

On top of that, if you recently bought a Samsung smartphone, then you are in luck, as Spotify offers additional three months of premium subscription on select Samsung smartphones. When combined with the ongoing promotion (which will end on March 9), users can get seven months of free premium subscription worth at least Rs 800.

Also read | Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums

Spotify is offering four months of premium subscription for free (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express) Spotify is offering four months of premium subscription for free (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

How to get a free Spotify premium subscription?

Make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app on your smartphone. Open the app > login or create a new account > click on premium and select the premium individual plan that says “free for 4 months” and complete the payment to access Spotify premium for free.

We have tested the same on both Android and iOS devices and the offer is applicable on both platforms. Also, note that the offer will expire on March 9. So, make sure to subscribe before that to get the most out of the Spotify music streaming app.