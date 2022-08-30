scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Spotify Outage: Music streaming service goes down for hundreds of users

Spotify is currently facing an outage and a number of users are facing issues while using the music-streaming platform.

spotify, spotify outage, spotify down, spotify news,Here's what we know about Spotify not working for many users. (Image Source: Pixabay)

One of the world’s most popular music-streaming services, Spotify is currently facing issues with music playback for hundreds users in the US.

Outage detection website DownDetector suggests that Spotify is not working for hundreds of users since about 4pm on the evening of August 30, 2022. The outage heatmap currently shows that users in the US are facing issues with the app, while the app is functioning normally for Indian users.

Indianexpress.com can confirm that the outage is not affecting all Indian Spotify users, at least for now.

spotify, spotify outage, spotify down, spotify news, Hundreds of users are currently facing issues with Spotify. (Image Source: Down Detector)

Spotify is yet to acknowledge any issue with its systems and there has been no official word on the outage from the company yet.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has gone down and similar outages can be traced in the music streaming app’s recent history, with a number of users facing a global outage back in March this year.

The outage had popped up on the night of March 8, and Spotify was quick to acknowledge the issue on Twitter back then, and the issue was fixed soon after. It remains to be seen if Spotify users see a quick fix this time around as well.

This story is being developed.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 05:28:54 pm
