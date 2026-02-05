Spotify makes lyrics smarter with translations, offline access and previews

Spotify is introducing a new wave of updates that will make one of its most-used features even more helpful. Lyrics have become an integral part of how listeners engage with songs and artists. From singing along to interpreting the meaning of songs in foreign languages, lyrics have become more important than ever in the listening experience.

To further capitalise on this popularity, Spotify has introduced three new updates that will make lyrics easier to interpret, easier to access, and less likely to be overlooked. These new updates are intended to help listeners stay more closely connected to the words behind the music they love.

Three upgrades that change how listeners use lyrics one of the most significant updates is related to language. Spotify has been increasing the number of lyric translations since the feature was launched in 2022, and now it has taken a significant step forward by making the translations available worldwide.

Now, for those songs for which the translation is available, users will be able to see a small translate icon on the lyrics card. Clicking on it will show the translation of the lyrics below the original lyrics. The translation will appear according to the language settings of the device, and switching back to the original version is also quite easy. Spotify claims that this feature is now available worldwide for both Free and Premium users.

Also Read | Spotify’s Prompted Playlist lets users manage algorithm using their listening history

The second upgrade tackles a long-standing frustration for users who listen without an internet connection. Spotify has now made it possible to download lyrics along with songs. When a track is saved for offline listening, the lyrics are saved automatically as well. This means users can follow along even when they are commuting underground, travelling, or flying without access to mobile data or Wi-Fi. Offline lyrics are currently rolling out globally for Premium subscribers.

The third update brings lyrics more into focus during playback. With the introduction of lyric previews, words now appear directly beneath the album artwork or Canvas animation while a song plays. Instead of opening a separate screen, listeners can see the lyrics right away in the Now Playing view. Spotify says early testing shows this layout makes it easier for listeners to engage with songs and revisit tracks they recently discovered.

Also Read | Spotify’s new feature lets users see what their friends are listening to in real time

Lyric previews are being released worldwide for both Free and Premium users on mobile phones and tablets. For those who prefer a cleaner screen, the feature can be switched off at any time through the menu settings.

Story continues below this ad

Together, these three upgrades reflect Spotify’s growing emphasis on lyrics as more than just an add-on. By making it easier to access, see, and understand, the streaming service is placing a bet that being closer to the words will help users feel closer to the music and the artists who make it.