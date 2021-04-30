Spotify makes it easy to find your downloaded music in the app

The new Downloaded tab will only be visible to Spotify Premium users. (Image Source: Spotify)

Music streaming service Spotify has released a new update that features a redesigned Library section in the application. The new update which will soon roll out to both Android and iOS devices adds an easier search option for items that listeners have already added to their collection of favourite tracks.

The update also includes new dynamic filters that make it possible to single out Playlists, Artists, Albums, Podcasts and Shows. Pre-downloaded offline music is also now easier to separate and the Downloaded filter is also available within the new ‘Your Library’ tab. Note that only Spotify Premium users will be able to make use of the Downloaded tab by saving music offline.

“Now, you’ll have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster,” the company said in a blog post. “Your Library’s updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organising your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you’ve loved over the years.”

New sorting options

The app also gets better sorting options with the new update and users can now choose between viewing their audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Users will also be able to choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned for instant access.

They can then quickly dive back into that work playlist or sleep podcast. Simply swipe right on these items to see the “pin” option. A new Grid-like visual will also be available for users to sort their liked music in. This view will feature large tiles with album, playlist and podcast cover art.