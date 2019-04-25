Spotify loses Saregama songs in India after license dispute

Spotify music streaming service, which was launched in India earlier this year, has said it will remove all songs belonging to the Saregama record label. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the move comes as the two companies failed to agree on licensing terms.

A petition was reportedly filed by Saregama in the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Spotify to stop it from using its songs. Spotify is said to remove all Saregama songs from its app within ten days, as per a court document dated April 23.

This can be seen as a major setback for the Swedish company given Saregama is one of India’s oldest record labels, which owns over 100k songs. Spotify is one of the largest music services globally with 96 million subscribers and 207 million monthly active users worldwide.

Spotify’s Premium services in India are available at a price of Rs 119 per month and there is also a Rs 13 per day option. In January, Spotify announced the addition of an expanded catalog of over 160,000 songs from T-Series.

Shortly after launch, Spotify announced that it racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since its debut less than a week ago. In India, it competes with players like Reliance Industries’ JioSaavn, Apple’s Apple Music, Amazon’s Prime Music, Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Music, and Xiaomi-backed Hungama.

