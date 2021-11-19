Spotify launches real time lyrics: How to access on mobile, PC and more

Spotify has now confirmed that it is rolling out support for real-time lyrics for all users. The feature was previously only available in a limited number of countries. As part of the feature, the lyrics will be provided by Musixmatch, which is said to include lyrics for “over 8 million” titles.

Additionally, the real-time lyrics feature will be accessible on virtually all platforms including iOS, Android, computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. Both Spotify free and premium users will be able to access the feature. Users will also be able to share the lyrics using the app to social media platforms. Spotify has stated that the feature will be available across the “majority” of its music library.

How to access lyrics on the Spotify mobile app

1. Select the “Now Playing View” option on the song of your choice.

2. While listening to the track, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

3. You will then be able to view the lyrics of the song that scroll in real-time as the song is playing.

Users who want to share the lyrics of the song, can tap the “Share” button located at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics to be shared. Users will be able to share the same with third-party apps as well.

How to access lyrics on Spotify desktop app

1. While playing a song, click on the microphone icon from the “Now Playing” bar.

2. You will now be able to see the song’s lyrics scroll in real-time as the track is playing.

How to access lyrics on the SpotifyTV app

1. Select the “Now Playing View” option on the song of your choice,

2. Go to the right-hand corner in relation to the “lyrics button” to enable Lyrics. You will then be able to view the lyrics in the “Now Playing” view.