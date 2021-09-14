Here’s how to play Spotify directly in Facebook mobile app

Spotify has confirmed that it is bringing its mini-player feature to India. The feature which was introduced earlier this year, is driven by social discovery which allows users to stream audio from Spotify directly within Facebook.

Spotify’s new feature is available on both iOS and Android devices. The mini player will allow users to listen to audio from Spotify when inside the Facebook app, eliminating the need to switch between the two platforms.

If you are a free user, you will also get access to the feature but will need to bear accompanying ads from Spotify. This is a part of the deal with Spotify – a project code-named “Boombox” —where Facebook is embracing social audio.

How to use the mini-player feature:

1. Tap the “Play” button on the song you want to interact with which has been shared from Spotify to Facebook News Feed.

2. When using the mini player for the first time, you will see a consent dialog open. Click on “Connect” to continue.

3. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch, and playback will start from within the Spotify app.

Note: Spotify will continue playing your music even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed. The interface will give you control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the mini player.

Facebook and Spotify have collaborated previously. Two years back, they introduced a feature that include 15-second clips of Spotify songs in Facebook Stories.