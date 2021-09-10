Spotify launches Enhance feature for premium subscribers

Spotify has confirmed the launch of its Enhance feature, which is available exclusively for Premium subscribers. The service will offer personalised suggestions of tracks to users to add to playlists. If you are eligible for the service, you will be able to view the new feature as a special button at the top of each playlist on the Spotify app.

Toggling the feature on will enable the audio streaming service to add recommended, suitable songs to any playlist. Users who like the recommendations will be able to add them to their playlist. The feature is set to be available for both Android and iOS devices.

Spotify has confirmed that the Enhance feature will be made available over the next month for premium subscribers in regions including UK, US, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Mexico and Monaco among others.

The new feature will function based on the songs users already have on their Spotify playlist. The feature will add up to 30 song recommendations to a playlist. The song recommendations will show up after every two tracks.

How to use the Spotify Enhance feature

1. Open the Spotify app by tapping on the icon of the app

2. Turn on the feature by tapping the Enhance button at the top of each playlist.

3. Enhance-recommended songs based on the tracklist will appear. Users can tap on the + icon next to each new track to add them to the playlist.

The company stated that if users don’t like the suggestions, they can opt out of the same by turning off the Enhance feature.