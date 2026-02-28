Spotify launches Audiobook Charts, offers weekly insights into popular titles

The Audiobook Charts are available to both free and paid users. To access them, users can tap the search button in the app and select the ‘Audiobooks’ tile. Inside the audiobooks hub, the charts appear under a section labelled ‘Dive deeper’. (Image Source: Spotify)

Spotify is expanding its push into the book space with the launch of Audiobook Charts in the United States and the United Kingdom. The new feature was announced on Friday and showcases the most popular audiobooks on the platform, similar to music and podcast rankings.

The charts will update weekly, highlighting the top audiobooks overall and the top audiobooks in different genres. Rankings are based on real-time data and user engagement.

For listeners, the rankings offer a way of knowing what is trending and what others are listening to.

How to find Audiobook Charts

The Audiobook Charts are available to both free and paid users. To access them, users can tap the search button in the app and select the ‘Audiobooks’ tile. Inside the audiobooks hub, the charts appear under a section labelled ‘Dive deeper’.