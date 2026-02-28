Spotify launches Audiobook Charts, offers weekly insights into popular titles

Spotify is expanding its push into the book space with the launch of Audiobook Charts in the United States and the United Kingdom. The new feature was announced on Friday and showcases the most popular audiobooks on the platform, similar to music and podcast rankings.
The charts will update weekly, highlighting the top audiobooks overall and the top audiobooks in different genres. Rankings are based on real-time data and user engagement.
For listeners, the rankings offer a way of knowing what is trending and what others are listening to.
The Audiobook Charts are available to both free and paid users. To access them, users can tap the search button in the app and select the ‘Audiobooks’ tile. Inside the audiobooks hub, the charts appear under a section labelled ‘Dive deeper’.
The feature sits alongside Spotify’s growing collection of audiobook tools and recommendations. Since officially entering the audiobook market in 2022, the company has steadily added new features.
Among them are ‘Page Match’, a tool that allows users to scan a page from a physical book and jump straight to that point in the audiobook, and ‘Audiobook Recaps’, short summaries designed to help listeners pick up where they left off.
According to Spotify, the new charts will be useful to both listeners and the publishing industry. By giving users an idea of what is currently popular, Spotify believes it will be easier for them to find music they like. It will also be useful for authors to gain greater reach.
Executives say that making content easier to find naturally boosts interest—a strategy that has worked for music and podcasts. Spotify is confident audiobooks will follow a similar path.
The move also signals that the company’s ambitions extend beyond digital listening. Earlier this month, Spotify announced a partnership with Bookshop.org, enabling users in the US and the UK to buy physical books through the app.
With the launch of Audiobook Charts and new retail partners, Spotify is no longer just a music streaming application but a one-stop destination for music, podcasts, and books—both physical and digital.