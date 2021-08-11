Spotify is offering 3-month free Premium plan, but there’s a catch

Spotify is giving three months of free access to the Premium plan if you buy its six-month plan. The new offer will be available till August 15. The service currently offers four plans and this offer is only valid on Spotify Premium Individual plan. If you buy the 6-month plan, then you will have to spend Rs 719 and you will then get nine months of subscription.

However, it should be noted that this offer is open only to those users who aren’t subscribed to a recurring Premium plan and who haven’t purchased a 12-month one-time Premium plan at a promotional price. In case you are unaware, Spotify’s Premium plan allows you to listen to your favourite music without ads and one even gets to download tracks.

The offer is visible on both the website and mobile app. Spotify Premium Individual plan includes 12-month, 3-month and 1-month plans as well, apart from just a 6-month plan. But, the offer is only available on the 6-month plan. The Premium plan also offers support for multiple devices and all the Spotify users start group listening sessions. One gets to download 10,000 songs.

Once you buy this plan, you will get a free additional three months for free and you will not be charged any amount until your three-month Premium plan subscription is over. After this, you will be charged a monthly fee for using the service if you plan to renew.

Besides, it was recently reported that Spotify witnessed a 20 percent jump in paid subscribers for Premium service. As per the company, there were 165 million Spotify subscribers by the end of last quarter.