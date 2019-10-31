Spotify introduces standalone music streaming app for kids

Spotify has launched a new standalone app tailored for kids with ages over 3. The app is called Spotify Kids and will be made available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The app looks and feels completely different when compared to the main Spotify app.

Advertising

The app can be only accessed by users who have purchased a premium Family subscription from Spotify. The content that appears in the app is curated by a team of editors, which the company claims are expert at curating content for kids.

The curated content will include audio/music from brands like Nickelodeon, Disney, Discovery Kids, Universal Pictures, Public Service in Sweden and BookBeat. BookBeat is a family and kids oriented audio streaming service.

Spotify Kids app is currently in beta and is only limited to Ireland. When the app completes its beta run, it will be launched in all markets that support the Spotify ‘Premium Family’ subscription.

Advertising

Also Read: Spotify now offers users 3 months of free Premium subscription trial

In related news, Spotify recently made its ‘Premium Family’ subscription plan available in India. The plan is priced at Rs 179 per month, and will let family members access the music streaming service under one plan.

Comparatively the regular Spotify Premium plan costs Rs 119 per month, it also has prepaid plans starting at Rs 39 for a week, Rs 129/month, Rs 389 for three months, Rs 719 for six months and Rs 1189 for a year.