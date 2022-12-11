Spotify HiFi lossless music streaming service announced

Spotify has officially announced that it is finally getting into the premium HiFi music streaming service similar to Apple Music Lossless, Amazon Music, and Tidal. The company has made this official during its “Stream On” virtual event, and the same will be available in select markets.

Spotify HiFi lossless music streaming will go live later this year and the music streaming platform has already done some testing. However, do note that the service will be made available in select markets, at least in the beginning and the same will be rolled out to more markets in the coming days.

For those who are unaware, Spotify HiFi will allow users to stream high-quality music with a better bit-rate that can include more details in the high and low frequencies. To listen to HiFi music, one also needs better headphones and speakers and Spotify connects capable speakers will support HiFi music streaming.

While most prefer a wired headphone or a speaker to listen to lossless music, select premium wireless audio products also support HiFi music streaming using special codecs. Do note that, streaming HiFi lossless music will also consume more data and it is always recommended to download (for offline listening) HiFi music, especially if you have a low-speed internet connection.

As a part of this announcement, Spotify has released a video featuring Billie Eilish and Finneas. Hence, we can expect to see lossless music from these artists on day one of the Spotify HiFi lossless music streaming service launch.

Spotify HiFi pricing details

While brands like Amazon Music and Tidal charge a bit more for lossless music streaming while Apple Music offers lossless HiFi music streaming in the base subscription. Spotify will soon reveal the pricing details of its HiFi lossless music streaming service. As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch of Spotify HiFi lossless music streaming service launch in India.