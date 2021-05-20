Spotify getting three new features: Podcast transcripts, text resizing option, and more

Spotify has added new features to its app. Users will now see new options for text resizing, buttons with increased readability features, and a beta for podcast transcripts. These features will be made available in the coming weeks and will be rolled out for both Android and iOS Spotify users.

The company is introducing auto-generated podcast transcripts, which will allow you to read the text of the specific podcasts on your phones either with or without sound. Users will also be able to quickly scroll and navigate through specific episodes and tap on any written paragraph to start playing from that point. However, the feature is currently being made available for only Spotify Original and Spotify Exclusive podcasts.

Spotify has confirmed that the transcribe feature will be available for other podcasts as well, but in the future. In a blog post, the music streaming service also mentioned that it enabling users to increase the text size in the app. Spotify says this feature will improve overall navigation on the app and giving listeners better control to personalize their experience.

iOS users can adjust the text size by visiting the Settings section > Accessibility and then selecting “Display & Text Size.” You just need to tap on “Larger Text” for larger font options and drag the slider to select the font size you want. “Making the text too large might make it hard to tap buttons or other functions within the Spotify app. You can always go back to your phone settings and adjust the font size as needed,” Spotify said.

Apart from these, the upcoming update will also change the layout of the buttons. Spotify says it wants to offer a more user-friendly experience for low-vision and visually impaired users. The buttons for shuffling a playlist or starting a listening session will be changed in terms of colour, text formatting, and size. Spotify says “Changing the text formatting from all caps creates more space for translation or localization for the more than 60 languages Spotify currently supports.”

Besides, Spotify will soon allow you to download playlists and podcasts on Google’s Wear devices, as per the announcement made during the Google I/O 2021 event. Notably, this feature was previously available for only Samsung Galaxy Watches.