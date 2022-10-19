Spotify gains a new dedicated Diwali hub to spread the festive cheer

The festival of lights is right around the corner, and ahead of that, music streaming platform Spotify is rolling out a new hub dedicated to everything Diwali on the app. The hub will include personalized playlists, Spotify clips, Blend playlists with some of India’s most popular artists, and more. The streaming service says that it’ll “be rolling out over the coming days,” although it has already been made available on Android.

Among the many playlists included in the hub is “Daily Diwali,” which is a refreshed-daily mix of Diwali songs for you to discover, and “Your Diwali 2022,” which is another playlist with “all the songs you need to get into the spirit of Diwali.” Then, there are the regional playlists with songs from various cultures in our country — Diwali Bash (Hindi), Diwali Party Hits (Punjabi), Deepavali Kondattam (Tamil), Deepavali Dhamaka (Telugu), and more.

Users will also be able to create shared playlists with artists like music composer A.R. Rahman, Bollywood hitmaker B Praak, or crooner G.V. Prakash through the company’s Blend playlist feature.

At the top of the page, you’ll be seeing Instagram Reels-style clips featuring special greetings from Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Darshan Raval, Devi Sri Prasad, G.V. Prakash, and Karan Aujla, adding to the festive mood.

“With this new product experience, we want to celebrate local culture by providing the best audio platform for our users to soundtrack their lives,” said Nick Dahl, Senior Product Manager at Spotify. “The Diwali hub on Spotify highlights a moment celebrated by more than a billion people across the globe. This is just the beginning of our commitment to building a better-localized product for listeners worldwide.”

You can access the Diwali hub on Spotify by inputting “Diwali 2022” into the search bar of the app. Additionally, as a bonus, you can also add special Spotify Diwali stickers to your Instagram stories to spread the festive cheer — simply search “Spotify Diwali” on the app to do the same.