scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Spotify’s letting you seal your favourite songs away so you can revisit them next year

When January 2024 arrives, Spotify will return the capsule, reminding you what you were listening to one year prior.

playlist in a bottle spotify featuredEncapsulate your favourite songs today to revisit them next year! (Image credits: Spotify)
Listen to this article
Spotify’s letting you seal your favourite songs away so you can revisit them next year
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

People change – for the better or for the worse – and so do their music preferences. You’re probably not the same person you were a year ago and chances are your playlist looks a lot different now with it. But every once in a while, you come across an old track you used to obsessively listen to in a bygone era. Before you know it, it’s put on repeat once again. Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, and likely with that in mind, Spotify has introduced a new feature that lets you encapsulate your favourite songs and revisit them when you make it to 2024.

“Playlist in a Bottle is our latest interactive, in-app experience that captures who you are musically right now and then lets you revisit your 2023 musical self one year later,” reads Spotify’s press release.

To get started, select a time capsule of your choice – you can pick from a bottle, jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box, or teddy bear. Next, answer a series of song-inspired prompts by selecting your favourite songs, like the one that reminds you of your favourite person or something you wish to hear live this year. The selected songs are compiled into a list, digitally sealed in a musical time capsule, and sent off.

Also Read |Spotify launches premium mini subscription plan for just Rs 2 in India, but there’s a catch

When January 2024 arrives, Spotify will return the time capsule, which you can then uncork to remind yourself what you were listening to one year prior.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

Playlist in a Bottle has been made available in 27 markets and 18 languages for all Spotify users across iOS and Android. The feature is time limited and will not be accessible following January 31, so you’d want to hurry. It remains to be seen if Spotify will turn this into a yearly tradition like Wrapped or if it’s just a one-time experiment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 18:01 IST
Next Story

Elgaar case: Bombay HC disposes of Hany Babu’s plea after being told he underwent cataract surgery at private hospital

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close