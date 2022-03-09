scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Spotify, Discord face brief global outage, issues reportedly fixed

Here's all we know about the brief outages that Spotify and Discord users reported almost simultaneously, late on March 8.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 9, 2022 1:32:11 am
Both platforms faced a brief outage approximately around 11-11:30PM IST on the night of March 8, 2022.

Spotify, one of the most popular music streaming services across the world faced a total outage in many parts of the world, late on Tuesday night, March 9. Spotify users reported being unable to log into their Spotify accounts and listen to music.

However, the outage appears to have been fixed now. Here’s all you need to know about the same.

Spotify Down: What was affected?

The Spotify web player and app, on both Android and iOS devices, suddenly stopped working at approximately 11:30pm IST on March 8. This left users in many regions including India completely unable to use the music streaming service.

Spotify quickly confirmed the outage via an official tweet and said that it was working on it. Check out the tweet below.

The issue, however, was not a lasting one and was quickly fixed. As of 1:10am IST, many Spotify users are now reporting that the app is now allowing them to login and stream music.

As per DownDetector, many reports of the streaming service not working had started coming in around 11:30pm IST on March 8.

Discord also went down

Social media platform Discord also went down during approximately the same time, and as per DownDetector, users had started reporting issues with the platform at around 11pm IST on March 8.

Discord also confirmed the issue on Twitter. However, similar to Spotify the Discord issue was also quickly fixed and users are now reportedly able to use the platform. What caused the sudden outage on both platforms is still unclear.

