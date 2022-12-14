scorecardresearch
Spotify launches premium mini subscription plan for just Rs 2 in India, but there’s a catch

Spotify premium mini weekly subscription will be available for just Rs 2 for those who completes spotify challenge.

Spotify users can now get weekly premium subscription plan for just Rs 2 by completing challenges.
Spotify has officially launched a new premium mini plan that allows users to stream ad-free music on Spotify for just Rs 2 per week. While this seems like a great deal for those who might want to experience ad-free Spotify, one has to complete a challenge to get the seven-day Spotify premium subscription for just Rs 2 per week.

The streaming service has also launched a new feature called Spotify challenges. Those who complete a challenge will be rewarded with a premium mini subscription plan for just Rs 2.

What is Spotify’s challenge and how to get a premium mini for Rs 2?

At the time of publishing this story, one needs to use Spotify premium mini for 6 days in the next 30 days to get an additional premium mini subscription that’s worth Rs 2.

This can be done by getting six one-day subscriptions (Rs 7×6) by spending Rs 42. Similarly, one can also buy a weekly premium mini subscription plan of Rs 25 and Spotify will reduce the price of the next week’s premium mini subscription charge to Rs 2.

If you have been using Spotify for a while (free tier) then there is also a high probability that you can get a 3-month Spotify premium subscription for free. Again, for getting the same, you have to confirm the payment method (UPI, credit, or debit card) and then cancel your subscription at the end of 3 months.

Spotify premium subscription plans in India

Other than the premium mini-plans that costs Rs 7 and Rs 25, respectively, Spotify also has a few more plans. Individuals can get Spotify Premium for Rs 117 per month. Similarly, there is a duo subscription pack that costs Rs 149. Similarly, there is also a family subscription plan that costs Rs 179 which can be shared with up to 6 people.

Lastly, if you are a student, the Spotify premium subscription will be available for just Rs 66 per month. All the premium plans allow users to download up to 10K songs and one account can be used on up to 5 devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TV.

