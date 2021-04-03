Spotify’s ‘Car Thing’ renders spotted in app’s code reveal final design

Spotify’s long-awaited gadget for cars — The Car Thing — has been spotted in music and podcast streaming app’s code. The gadget was first unveiled in 2019 by the company but since then there is no information regarding the release date. Earlier this year in January, it was spotted on the FCC website but the renders spotted in the code by Macrumours contributor Steve Moser give much more clarity about the final design of the device.

Spotify’s Car Thing has a rectangular display. The type or size of the display was not revealed in the report. On the right side, there is a big circular control knob on the side. There is another button below the large knob but its function is not clear. There are four buttons on the top of the device as well as a charging port. These buttons can have basic functions like next track, previous track, play/pause and others.

Spotify Car Thing render (Image: Steve Moser/Twitter)

Near the top left corner of the device, there is Spotify branding which sits outside the display and bezels. As per the renders, the voice-controlled smart assistant can be mounted horizontally or vertically on the AC vent of the car or its dash. The attachments to mount it may be sold with the device or additionally. Users will be able to connect the device to the car via Bluetooth. The Car Thing will draw charge from the 12V power outlet.

Earlier Spotify started testing the device with the small group of Spotify Premium users in the US. So far, there are no leaks about the device’s pricing. Also, whether the device will be able to able to stream in HiFi quality which was announced in February at the Stream On event. The service is set for launch later this year in a select few countries.