Spotify brings playlist, podcast for pets when they are alone

Spotify has come up with curated playlists for pets to listen to in the absence of their owners. The move comes in the wake of a study conducted by the music streaming app in five countries across the globe to find out that nearly 74 per cent pet-owners play music for their animals.

Spotify has also launched podcasts featuring soothing music, “dog-directed praise”, stories, and messages of affirmation and reassurance narrated by actors to alleviate stress for dogs who are home alone. The music playlists and podcasts are available at spotify.com/pets.

When you visit the website you will be required to select a pet among Dogs, Cats, Iguana, Bird, and a Hamster. After selecting the pet, you will be required to select the nature of your pet. The next screens prompt you to select levels for your pet between ‘Relaxed’ and ‘Energetic’, ‘Shy’ and ‘Friendly, and finally ‘Apathetic’ and ‘Curious’.

After you are done, Spotify asks you to enter your pet’s name and makes a playlist for your pet based on your listening habits. As per Spotify’s survey, 55 per cent of pet owners think their pet like the same type of music as them, so may be that’s why your pet’s playlist also considers your taste in music.

The Swedish audio-streaming business company claims that the online conducted in the US, UK, Australia, Spain, and Italy. Spotify said it found that one in four pet-owners play music for their pets to listen to for company when they are away from home. Around 42 per cent of pet owners said their pets have a favourite type of music as well. A quarter of pet owners also said they have even seen their pets dancing to music.

