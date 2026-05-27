Spotify brings audio versions of magazine stories to its platform

Spotify, on Tuesday, May 26, announced a new feature allowing users to stream narrated magazine articles on its platform. The move comes as the company continues to expand its audio offerings beyond music and podcasts. The feature aims to make long-form journalism accessible in an audio format for listeners who prefer consuming stories while commuting or multitasking.

Spotify said the new features, called ‘Articles’, will bring narrated versions of magazine stories from several major publishers to Spotify users.

The company has added more than 650 English-language articles from publications including Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Vogue, Variety, Billboard, Vibe, GQ, WIRED, Vanity Fair, and Pitchfork.