Spotify will now let you to find songs by typing its lyrics

Spotify will now enable you to find song by typing its lyrics

Spotify has finally introduced the much-awaited feature of ‘Search by lyrics’ feature while scrolling for our favourite music online. This feature is touted to come for both the iOS and Android users and will now enable us to search the music by typing the lyrics, in case, we do not remember the name of any specific song. It often happens with us that while we hum and sing the tune of the music in our minds, we tend to forget the name and then it quite becomes difficult to find the song.

Spotify designer, Lina, took to Twitter and announced that Spotify has shipped something on Android and iOS and that users can now find a song by lyrics. Besides that, the feature is expected to show several results with ‘Lyrics Match’ label, once all the songs as per the input fed into the search bar appears.

That said, better late than never, Spotify users will be finally having some relief in addition to Apple Music users who are enjoying this feature from the last two years as Apple already introduced ‘Search music by lyrics’ back in the year of 2018 itself.

Besides that, SpotifyCharts account on twitter announced that Spotify will depict the looks at top albums in the US as well as globally with the number of views. Further, it stated that top 50 most streamed songs in the US and across the world would be showcased through its twitter handle @spotifycharts every Monday.

Earlier, in the month of July, Spotify also launched the feature of live lyrics for users in India along with 25 other countries. This was made possible after its deal with lyrics provider Musixmatch. As usual, Apple Music was already providing live lyrics feature in collaboration with Genius. Furthermore, Amazon Music also had this feature for its users in India.

