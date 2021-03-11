Spotify adds 36 new languages, including 12 Indian languages

Spotify announced its plans to introduce 36 new languages last month. Following up on the same, the company today began official support for the new languages, which includes 12 Indian languages. The new languages will help more Indian users get access to Spotify comfortably, in case they are not comfortable with English, Spotify’s default language.

The new Indian languages added from today include Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali.

“We’re committed to bringing the best in audio content to our users in India. To do that, we want to ensure our experience is accessible in the languages our users speak – no matter where they are,” Spotify said in an official statement. “This expansion will unlock an even more localised experience for our users, giving more listeners the ability to access Spotify in their native tongue,” the company added.

Spotify now available in 62 languages

With the addition of the 12 new languages, Spotify is now available in 62 languages to users globally. This includes a number of foreign languages that the app added support for today as well. Romanian, Swahili, Slovenian, Filipino, Simplified Chinese, and Portuguese are some of the new languages that users can now access Spotify in.

Spotify was also previously available in languages like Afrikaans, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Croatian, Danish, Estonian, Icelandic, Latvian, Lithuanian, Nepali, Persian, Eastern Punjabi, Western Punjabi, Serbian, Slovak, Ukrainian, and Zulu.