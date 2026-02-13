Spotify CEO: AI now writes and deploys code, engineers only review

Spotify has been churning out a lot of features in the last couple of months. (Image Source: Spotify)

Spotify rolled out several new features in the last couple of months, but the company recently revealed that its best developers “have not written a single line of code since December.”

The statement was made by none other than Spotify CEO Gustav Soderstrom, who elaborated on how the company is using AI tools to accelerate development.

Soderstorm say that they are now using an internal AI tool called Honk to write the code, which is then reviewed by humans.

During its fourth earnings call, the Spotify CEO said that its internal system is built using Claude Code and integrated with its Slack-based “ChatOps” to automate the process.