SpiceJet security breach: Private info of 1.2 million passengers accessed

The researcher gained access to via brute-forcing into SpiceJet’s systems, thanks to “easily guessable password” contained private information of millions of passengers. The researcher gained access to via brute-forcing into SpiceJet’s systems, thanks to “easily guessable password” contained private information of millions of passengers.

In a major data breach, details of over 1.2 million passengers of SpiceJet airlines was accessed by a US security researcher, who later informed the carrier. According to a TechCrunch report, an encrypted backup file that the researcher gained access to via brute-forcing into SpiceJet’s systems, thanks to “easily guessable password” contained private information of millions of passengers including their name, phone number, email address as well as data of birth.

The report added that more data with flight information for over a month with full details of each commuter was accessible as well. The data also included those of some state officials, who must have been passengers of the airlines. It is unclear if the data has been misused.

The airline did not seem to confirm the breach, but a SpiceJet spokesperson told Indianexpress.com in a statement, “At SpiceJet, safety and security of our fliers’ data is sacrosanct. Our systems are fully capable and always up to date to secure the fliers’ data which is a continuous process. We undertake every possible measure to safeguard and protect this data and ensure that the privacy is maintained at the highest and safest level.”

Apart from SpiceJet, the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) was alerted by the researcher as well. “The agency confirmed the security lapse, and alerted SpiceJet, which has since taken the necessary measures to protect the database,” as per the report.

SpiceJet is among the largest airlines in India with domestic passenger market share of 16.5 per cent in December 2019, according to a recent Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data. This is only second to IndiGo with 47.5 per cent share. Earlier this month, the budget carrier announced new international flight connecting Ahmedabad with Jeddah as well as several domestic flights.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd