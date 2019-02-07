Spending more money on research, not design: Dyson

“We are not really a design company as everyone thinks, we actually spend a majority of our money on research.” When this comes from someone senior at a company like Dyson, you do tend to take notice. But Sam Bernard, who is Global Category Director Environmental Control at Dyson, explains why he thinks so: “A majority of our time goes into the technology, the sensors, the filter and the motors.

When you concentrate on the detail and you make something work really well, then it’s designed well too, but we are not trying to look good. We’re just trying to make sure that the design is appropriate to take the technology.”

Bernard was talking on the sidelines of his company’s next big launch in India, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, an all-weather air purifier that offers heating as well as cooling for the room. Bernard says Dyson has been making heaters for years and adding this feature to a product was a natural progression of sorts. “That combination of products has been able to give people more than one function,” he explains.

Dyson thinks the heater will be an incentive for users to have all-day-long air purification in colder climes. “You don’t just get a purifier, but also a fan for summers and heater in the winter. So you get a product you can use all year long.”

On whether awareness about air pollution is still an issue in India, Bernard said: “People understand air pollution well, what they don’t understand well is that when you close the door, you are breathing the same air as outside.”

Bernard said learnings from India are incorporated into the products globally too. “We have changed our software globally on our learnings in India,” he said, adding how they are really trying to understand the challenges here.

The new Dyson Pure Hot + Cool will be available in India for Rs 52,900.