SpaceX’s Starlink satellite to provide in-flight Wi-Fi soon: Report

SpaceX is in talks with various airlines to provide fast in-flight Wi-Fi in the near future, according to a report by The Verge. The space agency will use its Starlink satellite internet network to provide travellers onboard flights with faster internet speeds.

The report states that SpaceX’s Jonathan Hofeller, VP of Starlink and commercial Sales, confirmed that the company is in talks with several airlines.

The space agency is said to have launched around 1,800 Starlink satellites already. Space X is in the midst of a Starlink beta phase which looks to provide up to 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload speeds. Most users who are using the internet plan are paying $99 per month, using a $499 bundle of a self-aligning Starlink dish and Wi-Fi router.

“We have our own aviation product in development … we’ve already done some demonstrations to date and [are] looking to get that product finalised to be put on aircraft in the very near future,” SpaceX vice president Jonathan Hofeller said during a panel discussion

Must Read | Watch: Mesmerising view of Space X Dragon resupply spacecraft during daytime as it heads to space station

Elon Musk’s Starlink network is not the only service vying to be the top contender in the race. The competition is stiff now with various low-orbit satellite internet providers looking to achieve the top position . These include the mega-constellations from Amazon and UK’s OneWeb, which has launched 182 satellites.