SpaceX’s spectrum deal still leaves it far from rivaling telecom giants

SpaceX called its recent multibillion-dollar purchase of US airwaves a critical step towards building a mobile network, but constructing a true rival to major American carriers will require a terrestrial network and likely years of work and billions more.

Starlink became a money maker by offering internet service in rural and sparsely populated areas, where it faced little competition, as well as changing to easy-to-set-up home packages at a competitive price. Mobile will be harder.

Cities are particularly tough places for mobile telephony and are technologically challenging ⁠for ​mobile-to-satellite connections.

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The rocket and satellite company will likely need to invest heavily in ground infrastructure, customer service, handset subsidies and promotions — costly parts of the wireless business in which AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile already have extensive operations.