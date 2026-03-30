SpaceX’s upcoming listing stirs up social media frenzy, ticker bets

In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a crew of four aboard the Dragon space craft lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Photo: AP)

From rocket launches drawing millions of YouTube views to social media frenzy over its potential listing, SpaceX’s debut is shaping up to be a landmark moment for Wall Street.

Traders are betting thousands of dollars on the company’s ticker and speculating over its entry into the most elite club of U.S. companies, giving the world’s most valuable startup a level of social media buzz that only a few companies enjoy, especially when they are ⁠yet to ​file their IPO paperwork.

On Polymarket, users were betting on topics including the company’s targeted valuation, the exchange it will list on and the ticker its shares would trade under. The combined trading volume of such bets exceeded more than $15.2 million, as of Friday.