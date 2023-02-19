scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

SpaceX faces FAA fine for breach of launch rules

“SpaceX was required to submit the data to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch,” the FAA said in a statement Friday.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (REUTERS/Joe Skipper)
Listen to this article
SpaceX faces FAA fine for breach of launch rules
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SpaceX is facing a $175,000 fine from the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to provide proper advance data about an August 2022 Starlink launch and its potential for collision with debris in orbit.

“SpaceX was required to submit the data to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch,” the FAA said in a statement Friday.

The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., has 30 days to respond to the agency once it receives the enforcement letter. SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk’s rocket company has been filling out its massive Starlink internet-from-space initiative by periodically launching batches of satellites. The company has more than 3,500 Starlink satellites in orbit. It conducted a record 61 orbital launches last year, including a significant number for Starlink.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
Hockey sticks, astroturf, shoes: Talent hunt in Naxal-hit districts spark...
Hockey sticks, astroturf, shoes: Talent hunt in Naxal-hit districts spark...

This isn’t the first time SpaceX has run afoul of FAA launch regulations. In 2020, the company violated its launch license with the FAA when it sent a prototype of its Starship rocket on a high-altitude test flight, according to the Verge. The craft exploded upon landing.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 08:10 IST
Next Story

The Matrix’s glorious ‘dodging bullet’ scene with Keanu Reeves was shot using 100 plus cameras: ‘It was extraordinary…’

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close