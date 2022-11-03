scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 launches February 22 for $550

The PlayStation VR2 headset includes a slew of new features and updated hardware.

PlayStation, PlayStation VR2, PS VR2, sony playstation vr 2, playstation vr headset, playstation vr 2 pre-order, playstation vr 2 priceThe PlayStation VR 2 isn't a standalone headset, just like its predecessor.

Pre-orders for  Sony’s highly-anticipated PlayStation VR2 will begin later this month, with the headset ready to hit retail shelves on February 22, 2023. The virtual reality (VR) headset will have a starting price of $550 (or approx Rs 45, 454), the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. The retail box includes the headset, controllers as well as stereo headphones.

Users can pre-order the PlayStation VR 2 on November 15, exclusively from the official PlayStation Store for buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In other regions, pre-orders are expected to start from November 15. India launch, however, is yet to be confirmed.


The PlayStation VR 2 isn’t a standalone headset, just like its predecessor. That means the headset needs to be hooked to the PlayStation 5, which costs additional Rs 50,000. The PS V2 hardware and design have been updated. A new design has a colour scheme that matches the PlayStation 5, and a headband-type visor that’s similar to but smaller than the first-generation PS VR.  Gamers can experience upgraded 2000×2040 per eye display resolution, eye tracking, 120Hz refresh rates. The headset will also come bundled with two Sense controllers, delivering similar levels of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers seen in Sony’s DualSense PS5 controllers. The device also offers eye-tracking, which the first-generation PlayStation VR headset did not support and will no longer require an external camera.

Also read |Sony PlayStation VR 2: Launch date and everything we know so far

In the beginning, Sony said as many as 20 games will be available when the new Playstation VR2 headset goes on sale next year. The list includes Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

Sony’s announcement of the retail availability of the Playstation VR 2 headset comes at a time when Apple is expected to launch a consumer-focused mixed-reality headset in the coming year. Facebook-parent Meta, too, has been investing significantly in developing VR hardware. The company recently introduced the new Quest Pro headset which costs $15000 and offers mixed reality features.

The Japanese tech giant first shared details of the next-generation headset earlier this year. According to a report from Bloomberg in October, Sony plans to make 2 million units.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:21:47 am
Next Story

Ethiopian government, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement