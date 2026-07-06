Sony’s PlayStation game discs will still be available after 2028, but there’s a catch

Sony has offered some reassurance to PlayStation players and game publishers following its decision to end support for new physical game discs starting in 2028. While the company previously announced that future PlayStation titles released after January 2028 would be digital-only, it has now clarified that games launched on disc before that deadline will continue receiving physical reprints even after 2028.

According to a report on the Game File website, Sony recently informed PlayStation developers and publishers through private communication that they can still place re-orders for existing PlayStation disc games. The clarification means that physical editions of eligible games won’t immediately disappear from store shelves once the new policy takes effect.

Existing disc games can still be reprinted

Sony had earlier stated on the PlayStation Blog that its shift away from physical media would not affect titles released in disc format before January 2028. The latest update expands on that commitment by confirming that publishers can continue manufacturing additional copies of those games whenever needed.

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However, Sony reportedly noted that the ordering process for physical discs will change, although it has not shared specific details with publishing partners.

The move is expected, as Sony has reportedly begun repurposing its optical disc manufacturing facility in Salzburg, Austria, where it plans to manufacture optical microlenses instead of game discs.

New retail games may use digital download codes

For titles launching after the 2028 transition, Sony is reportedly exploring a different retail strategy.

According to the report, publishers will have the opportunity to continue selling new PlayStation games through retail stores using digital download codes instead of physical Blu-ray discs. Sony has not yet explained how this system will work or what packaging retailers will receive.

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While this approach would allow traditional game retailers to continue selling PlayStation titles, it still marks the end of physical media for future releases.

The clarification is good news for collectors and players who prefer physical copies of older games. Popular PlayStation titles released before January 2028 can continue to receive new production runs if demand remains strong, rather than becoming unavailable once existing stock runs out.

However, the long-term direction remains unchanged. Any PlayStation game launching after the January 2028 cutoff will be available only through digital distribution, signalling Sony’s continued shift towards an all-digital gaming ecosystem.