Sony Xperia 1 VIII: From a redesigned look to flagship specs, here’s what’s new

The smartphone also comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio port – something that many other phone manufacturers are now moving away from offering. (Image: Sony)

Sony has officially unveiled the Xperia 1 VIII, its newest premium flagship smartphone, bringing a major redesign alongside top-tier hardware and several enthusiast-friendly features that have largely disappeared from modern smartphones.

The Xperia 1 VIII introduces a noticeably refreshed design compared to previous Xperia devices. While the phone still retains signature Xperia elements such as front-facing stereo speakers, a tall display aspect ratio, and a dedicated camera shutter button, Sony has redesigned the rear camera layout with a more square-shaped camera module positioned in the top-left corner.

Sony says the device follows its new “Ore” design language, featuring a textured finish inspired by natural stone. The smartphone will be available in Graphite Black, Garnet Red, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold colour options, although the gold variant will be exclusive to the 1TB storage model.