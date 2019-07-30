Sony will only talk premium in India: MD Sunil Nayyar

Sony has started placing itself clearly as a premium brand in India, even though it has a full bouquet play in most of the segments it deals in, from audio to television and cameras. “That’s what I want to tell the Indian customer… yes, I have televisions that start at Rs 18,000, but I don’t want to talk about it,” Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India told indianexpress.com.

“So whether it is digital imaging, home theatre, a headphone or television, Sony is only talking about premium… I will put in all my effort to make sure we are an outstandingly premium brand in the country,” he added.

Across product ranges there is now a clear push to become an aspirational brand. “That’s what we are trying to do. Anybody who thinks she wants a quality product, the best product, should think Sony,” Nayyar underlined, adding that there will be options if she wants to spend less, “but when she talks quality, top of the mind should be Sony”.

Nayyar said often Sony products are 20 to 25 per cent above the benchmark competition’s price point. “But we are doing well… we tell the customer we deliver quality for it. So we deliver better picture, better sound, better durability, better after sale service,” he said, adding that this is topped up with the “pride of ownership”.

But Nayyar said there were some “strategic products in each category” to help with volume. “I don’t want to leave any consumer in India, but not at the cost of compromising on quality. But we are not chasing the price point here. I want to price my products correctly,” he explained, adding how a price play is not the path Sony India wants to follow.

Nayyar is convinced that playing premium will also have a trickle down effect to other segments. And tapping the top of the pyramid is easier. “They are globally aware, they are traveling everywhere. And Sony is a global brand. We are visible everywhere. So it is kind of easier for us to address that customer,” he said, adding how this premium customer is also happy that now Sony India gets all premium products at same time as a global launch.

“We have been in India for almost 25 years and have established the strongest service network. So customers are very, very confident when they buy something, it cannot go wrong,” he said, adding how with such expensive products, people need this peace of mind.

On Tuesday, Sony launched its new Bravia Master Series A9G OLED television in India with prices starting Rs 2,69,900 for the 55 inch model and Rs 3,69,900 for the 65 inch model.