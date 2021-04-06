Sony has upgraded most cameras for live streaming… Alpha 1 offers photographers more power of expression

With the pandemic making live streaming of weddings, educational sessions, online tutorials and events common, Sony has upgraded a majority of its cameras to provide hassle-free professional quality live streaming, said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India. Sony has just announced its top of the line Alpha 1 in India with a price of Rs 5,59,990.

“Alpha 1 is developed for professional photographers and videographers who like to capture sports, wildlife, landscape, fashion, action, commercials, portraits, weddings and other genre, and want to expand their range of expression by capturing moments they could not before by using an incredible combination of 50MP resolution and blackout-free continuous advance shooting at 30 fps,” Srivastava explained in an email interview with indianexpress.com, adding that this camera is clearly positioned on the high end of the Alpha series.

“The Alpha 1 comes with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine that together deliver a new dimension in speed performance with high-speed, blackout-free continuous advance shooting at 50.1M pixels and 30fps. Moreover, it gives professional photographers and cinematographers in all fields of activity greater power of expression with the world’s first 1/400 second flash synchronisation speed, the first-ever 8K movie support of the Alpha series and high-speed communication that professionals need to manage their workflow,” he added.

Accepting that it was challenging to offer new features with every camera upgrade at a time when technology is already so much ahead, Srivastava said: “Surely, its demanding but at Sony, we feel it is purely our responsibility to challenge the limits of conventional imaging tools with innovative technology.”

He said the pandemic with its lockdown and social distancing norms also opened up new opportunities like live streaming. “On one hand, where we saw a reduction in weddings impacting us, on the other hand, we observed rise in trends such as OTT content creation, serious vlogging and live streaming solutions.”

“Due to the pandemic, e-commerce channel was on the rise and we made sure to further strengthen our presence and availability across all the major e-commerce platforms in India, along with other channels. Secondly, we made a fundamental shift from offline workshops to online sessions. In fact, Sony happens to be the first camera brand to do so,” Srivastava elaborated. He said the key learning of the pandemic remains to be that technology changes swiftly and we should be able to adapt it in no time.

For 2021, Srivastava said on top of the wedding industry, Sony will look to expand its consumer base and extend the focus to other growing segments like wildlife, OTT, cinema and vlogging.