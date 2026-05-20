Sony unveils ‘1000X THE COLLEXION’ headphones to mark 10 years of its iconic lineup

Sony introduced the new 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones, a premium anniversary edition celebrating 10 years of the company’s acclaimed 1000X wireless headphone series. The launch marks a major milestone for Sony’s flagship audio lineup, which began with the MDR-1000X in 2016 and quickly became one of the most recognised premium noise-cancelling headphone families in the market. Alongside the new model, Sony also announced a new Sandstone colour option for its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones.
The 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones are designed to push the series further into the luxury audio segment, combining high-end materials, refined craftsmanship, and upgraded sound tuning.
Sony says the headphones feature premium metal accents with a matte sandblasted texture and hand-polished glossy finishes. The design also uses specially developed vegan leather that reportedly took two years to perfect. Unlike previous 1000X models that relied heavily on plastic exteriors, the new anniversary edition uses a more premium construction with integrated metal buttons and seamless microphone openings.
The headphones will be available in Platinum and Black finishes.
Sony also focused heavily on comfort, widening the headband and adding softer cushioning to improve long listening sessions. The earcups are designed to naturally distribute pressure around the ears while maintaining effective passive noise isolation.
On the audio side, Sony says the headphones feature a newly developed driver unit using unidirectional carbon composite material for improved clarity, wider soundstage performance, and more detailed high-frequency reproduction. The company also collaborated with several Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated mastering engineers to refine the sound tuning.
The headphones are the first Sony audio product to feature DSEE Ultimate, an AI-powered audio enhancement system that restores detail in compressed music files in real time.
Spatial audio support has also been expanded with new dedicated music, cinema, and gaming upmix modes.
For noise cancellation, the headphones inherit the same technology found in the WH-1000XM6, including Sony’s Multi-Noise Sensor system with 12 microphones and Adaptive NC Optimiser technology.
Sony says the headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled.
The company also highlighted sustainability and accessibility improvements. Around 25 per cent of the plastic used in the product is recycled, while the packaging is entirely plastic-free. Accessibility-focused additions include tactile buttons, clearer left-right markings, and a magnetic carry case designed for easier handling.
The 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones are priced at $649.99 in the US, while the new WH-1000XM6 Sandstone colour variant will retail for $459.99.