Sony unveils ‘1000X THE COLLEXION’ headphones to mark 10 years of its iconic lineup

Sony introduced the new 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones, a premium anniversary edition celebrating 10 years of the company’s acclaimed 1000X wireless headphone series. The launch marks a major milestone for Sony’s flagship audio lineup, which began with the MDR-1000X in 2016 and quickly became one of the most recognised premium noise-cancelling headphone families in the market. Alongside the new model, Sony also announced a new Sandstone colour option for its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones.

The 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones are designed to push the series further into the luxury audio segment, combining high-end materials, refined craftsmanship, and upgraded sound tuning.

Sony says the headphones feature premium metal accents with a matte sandblasted texture and hand-polished glossy finishes. The design also uses specially developed vegan leather that reportedly took two years to perfect. Unlike previous 1000X models that relied heavily on plastic exteriors, the new anniversary edition uses a more premium construction with integrated metal buttons and seamless microphone openings.