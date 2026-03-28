Sony to hike PlayStation 5 prices again as memory chip costs surge

Sony hikes PS5 prices globally by up to $100 amid chip cost surge, raising concerns over slowing console demand

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 09:26 AM IST
In ​the key ​October-December ​holiday quarter, sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 fell 16% from a year ​earlier to 8 million units. (Image: Sony)In ​the key ​October-December ​holiday quarter, sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 fell 16% from a year ​earlier to 8 million units. (Image: Sony)
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Sony Group is raising global prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles, including a $100 increase in the U.S., marking its second hike in less than a year as the Japanese firm grapples with rising costs of key components such as memory ⁠chips.

The ​tech industry’s race to build out artificial intelligence infrastructure has pushed memory makers to favor higher-margin data-center chips, tightening supply for consumer devices.

The updated U.S. ​prices, ​effective April 2, will put ⁠the standard PS5 at $649.99, up from $549.99. The Digital Edition will now cost $599.99 while ‌the high-end PS5 Pro will cost $899.99.

Prices of the PlayStation Portal remote player will also climb to $249.99 from $199.99.

Similar increases will take effect across Europe and Japan, following what the company described as a “careful evaluation” of rising cost ⁠pressures in global ⁠supply chains.

Analysts have said the console price hikes are likely to dampen ⁠growth ‌in the video-game market this ​year. “Fortnite” maker Epic Games also cited ‌sluggish console sales among the reasons for the cut of 1,000 jobs it announced ‌earlier this week.

In ​the key ​October-December ​holiday quarter, sales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 fell 16% from a year ​earlier to 8 million units. The console ⁠has been on the market for around six years.

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Sony last raised PS5 prices by ‌around $50 in ⁠the U.S. in August last year. Microsoft also raised prices of its ​console, the Xbox, last year.

 

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