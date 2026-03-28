Sony to hike PlayStation 5 prices again as memory chip costs surge

In ​the key ​October-December ​holiday quarter, sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 fell 16% from a year ​earlier to 8 million units. (Image: Sony)

Sony Group is raising global prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles, including a $100 increase in the U.S., marking its second hike in less than a year as the Japanese firm grapples with rising costs of key components such as memory ⁠chips.

The ​tech industry’s race to build out artificial intelligence infrastructure has pushed memory makers to favor higher-margin data-center chips, tightening supply for consumer devices.

The updated U.S. ​prices, ​effective April 2, will put ⁠the standard PS5 at $649.99, up from $549.99. The Digital Edition will now cost $599.99 while ‌the high-end PS5 Pro will cost $899.99.

Prices of the PlayStation Portal remote player will also climb to $249.99 from $199.99.