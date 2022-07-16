Sony to launch new BRAVIA XR OLED TV in India

Sony will soon be announcing its new BRAVIA XR OLED TV in India. The company will introduce an innovative high-performance OLED TV which will provide a holistic and immersive home entertainment experience. Currently, any information on the new product is not available. However, the new XR OLED is expected to be launched in India this month.

BRAVIA XR TVs are equipped with Cognitive Processor XR that analyses the content and recreates it the same way humans see and hear in the real world. “For example, they understand where humans tend to focus in a picture—like the main character in a movie. They also know that sound should come from above you when it’s a jet aircraft and recreate that sound in your living room. The result is your favourite content recreated in a way that’s so real you can feel it,” the company explained on their website.

The focal point is where you tend to focus in a picture, where your eyes are naturally drawn to within the scene. TVs with Cognitive Processor XR recognise that focal point and enhance that part of the image, just as our eyes do in the real world.

Earlier in 2021, the company had launched Sony Bravia XR series 4K OLED 2021 that comes with 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, a 120Hz refresh rate panel and Google TV. You will also find other features like ALLM and a 30W speaker system. The Sony Bravia XR series 4K OLED TV (2021) is priced at Rs 1,61,290.