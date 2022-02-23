Sony shows off its next-gen PlayStation VR 2 for PS5 as competition heats up in the VR space

Sony on Tuesday unveiled a new virtual reality (VR) headset for its smash-hit game console, PlayStation 5. The next-generation headset from the Japanese company, PlayStation VR 2, requires a PlayStation 5 console.

Announced via PlayStation Blog, Sony senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino explained that the headset’s look has a colour scheme that matches that of the PlayStation 5, complete with the “orb” look of the previously revealed Sense VR controllers.

“Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller,” Nishino said in a blog post.

Even though the PlayStation VR 2 headset looks bulky in the photos, it could actually be more comfortable to wear than the Oculus Quest 2. The headset band, similar to the last generation’s design, can be tweaked to fit the headset closer or further away from the face. However, Sony says new features a lens adjustment dial for more comfortable viewing, among other things.

Also read | PlayStation 5 review: A hint of the future

The headset promises to offer unique vibrating feedback and controllers with advanced haptics, along with eye-tracking, a 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering, a technique in which eye-tracking technology is used to reduce the rendering workload by decreasing the quality of images outside the user peripheral vision. The headset will support a 4K HDR resolution (2000×2040 per eye) powered by an OLED display and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

The PlayStation VR 2 headset’s full design has been revealed. (Image credit: Sony) The PlayStation VR 2 headset’s full design has been revealed. (Image credit: Sony)

The headset’s four tracking cameras will lead to precise movement in VR without the need for a TV-connected camera bar. The tracking should work similar to other VR headsets, especially from HTC’s Vive. The PS VR 2 also supports a standard headphone jack. It, however, lacks, is full wireless capability. Unlike Meta’s Quest 2, Sony’s next VR headset still requires a USB-C cable to pair the device with the PS5. There’s also support for 3D audio as well as the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Sony first shared key details about the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset at CES. The second-generation VR headset is a sequel to the original PSVR, which went on sale for the PlayStation 4 in 2016.

Sony, alongside Meta, HTC has invested heavily in the virtual reality space. Facebook’s parent firm, Meta, for example, is committed to investing over $10 billion for the next year in metaverse and VR technology. Its Meta Quest 2 has been a hit VR headset and Meta hopes it will help change the conversation around virtual reality technology. Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) are all part of extended reality (XR). This space will get more competitive, when Apple announces its rumoured mixed-reality headset this year.

The Japanese company hasn’t announced the price or release date for the PlayStation VR 2 headset yet. The original PlayStation VR headset cost $400. Sony said the first exclusive game for the PS VR 2 will be Horizon Call of the Mountain.