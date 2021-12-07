Sony shows off a prototype VR headset with 4K OLED microdisplay

Sony is working on a new virtual reality headset that’s aimed at showing high-definition images in real-time. The prototype was shown earlier today, during an online event – Sony Technology Day, and achieves resolution up to 4K in one eye and 8K in both eyes.

Even in 3D VR spaces, if you get too close to an object, you’ll be able to see pixels, immediately taking you out of immersion. Sony’s new head-mounted display, however, avoids pixelisation by doubling the number of dots on the display. This is achieved by a miniature 4K OLED display that was developed in-house, and shows images in greater detail and an overall better texture, similar to the naked eye.

Additionally, the device is geared towards providing a low latency experience. Normally, users tend to feel nauseous or dizzy upon using a VR headset. This is caused by a delay in image processing, where the image follows through after the person has stopped moving their head. In most headsets, this processing time is set at 0.1 seconds. But Sony’s new device takes it up a notch by delivering images in less than 0.01 seconds. Images in 3D spaces are thus processed and ready to be displayed “long” before the user has even begun turning their heads.

Through this new head-mounted display, Sony plans to tap into the metaverse to not only create better gaming experiences, but also virtual communication, 3D engineering models, live music performances, and even help with medical training.

“We aim to achieve smaller lighter ultra-high-resolution head mount displays and to create spaces for people can interact over the network,” said Kei Kimura, R&D Center at Sony. “Ultimately, we’d like to create an astonishing sense of immersion for remote collaboration and sharing.”

