Sony shows its first ever selfdriving car prototype at CES 2020

CES 2020: The Vision S features always-on connectivity and 33 sensors inside and outside the car. CES 2020: The Vision S features always-on connectivity and 33 sensors inside and outside the car.

Sony surprised everyone by announcing a self-driving car at CES 2020, the world’s biggest tech show. Dubbed the Vision S, the prototype car will showcase Sony’s prowess in sensors and in-car entertainment technologies. However, Sony did not indicate when it plans to introduce the car to the public.

The Vision S features always-on connectivity and 33 sensors inside and outside the car. There are multiple widescreen displays and 360-degree audio. What’s more, there’s also a panoramic screen in place for the standard dashboard for entertainment purposes.

Sony also announced that it has partnered with a lot of brands and tech companies to make a prototype, including Bosch, Qualcomm, BlackBerry, Magna, Continental, and Nvidia. There aren’t many details available, but we do know that this is a self-driving car.

In an interview with Financial Times, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told the publication that the company is developing the “lidar” vision sensing technology – a crucial component of self-driving cars’ safety and functionality. Current-generation sensors used in self-driving cars are not only bulky but expensive as well. Sony, in contrast, wants has developed new “solid-state” lidar which will be more affordable, compact and resistant to vibrations.

Sony’s move into the autonomous vehicle tech and vehicle components business is a calculative mood. The Japanese company is already a leader in the image sensor business and Sony hopes to make it a big player in the autonomous vehicle market by supplying lidars and image sensors as a “package’ to carmakers. In fact, Sony is already in talks with key car makers such as Tesla to use its lidars and image sensors to build autonomous vehicles.

Follow our CES 2020 live blog for all the latest breaking news and analysis.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd